Jamie Lee Peto, 32, of Granite City, passed away in her home Monday, December 5, 2022.
She was born to Lynn (Peto) Burns and James Parker on January 29, 1990 in Urbana, IL. Jamie owned and operated Campbell’s Kitchen; a catering service, with her High School Sweetheart, Hosea Campbell, whom she shares 2 children with. Jamie loved to craft, cook and listen to music. She was also very involved in many Autism Awareness programs. Most importantly, Jamie loved spending time with her sons and family.
Besides her parents, Jamie is survived by her longtime partner of 17 years, Hosea Campbell; 2 sons: Zion and Judah Campbell, 4 sisters: Janay (Ben) Watkins, Savannah Drake, Ebony Redd, January Williams; 3 brothers: Ronnie Jackson, Dre Ware, Quincy Ware; mother –in- law: Mama Cat; an Aunt: Kate (David) Thompson; an Uncle: Scott (Julie) Griffen; nieces Laney Watkin and Suga; nephew: Benny Watkins; father: Daryl Burns; Step father Ricky Coats, and many other nieces, nephews and family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jamie at a later date.
Online information and guest book may be found at www.wojstrom.com