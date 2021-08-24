James William Malottki, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Granite City.
James was born December 2, 1928, to Albert A. and Golda M. (Chesser) Malottki in Granite City, Illinois.
During his career, he worked for many years at Glidden Paint as an Accountant.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling together during their marriage. He liked golfing, doing puzzles, and in his earlier years he loved to fish and hunt.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy in 2018; brother, Albert A. Malottki Jr.; and great-nephew, David C. Malottki.
Survivors include his nieces: Linda Neumann of Vonore, Tennessee, Lori (Tony) Silva of Granite City, Illinois, Heather (Jeff) Holland of Caseyville, Illinois, and Deborah Hayes of Edwardsville, Illinois; nephews: Robert (Karen) Malottki of Crossville, Tennessee, Brad (Robin) Lerch of Collinsville, Illinois, and Forrest Lerch of Maryville, Illinois; and great-nephews: Robert S. Malottki of Collinsville, Illinois and Abel Silva of Dublin Ireland ; great-nieces: Greta Neumann Avalos Villa of Telluride, Colorado, and Krista Meason of Walland, Tennessee.
Cremation has been accorded by Sunset Hill Cemetery and Cremation Services of Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.