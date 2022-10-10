James LeeRoy “Corkey” Steel, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born March 18, 1942 in Chaffee, Missouri, a son of the late James and Mary Margie (Humphrey) Steel. He married Jessica Suzette (Giles) Steel in May of 1963 in Granite City and she survives. James was an owner and operator of McDonalds in Pittsfield, Illinois and served as an area supervisor for over 15 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, he went to work with the United States Postal Service and enjoyed his rural route. The Vietnam War veteran proudly served his country with the United States Navy serving in the Missile Crisis. He was known to many as “The Boss” throughout the years and thoroughly enjoyed history. He enjoyed reading, taking in any information on Civil War history and was an avid collector of antique bottles and coins. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, he is survived by two children, Yvonne Steel-Mothershed and her husband, Charles Mothershed of Granite City and Shane Eric Steel and wife, Christina Steel of Alton; adopted daughter, Linda Heightman and husband, Joe Heightman; three grandchildren, Vanessa Ortmann and husband, Nicholas Ortmann, Fletcher Steel and Archer Steel; adopted grandson, Dalton Heightman; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Ortmann, Alexander Ortmann and Austin Ortmann; a brother, Joseph Steel and wife, Kathy Steel of Springfield, Missouri; a sister, Jennifer Steel Marsala and husband, Gary Marsala of Granite City; two half-sisters, Paula Dudash and Brenda Hunter; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Steel Hager and Faith Ann Steel; a half sister, Joyce Ralston and two half-brothers, Jerry Pruett and Paul Pruett. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
