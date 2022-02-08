James Stark

James Burbon Stark, 75, of Greenfield, passed away at 4:51 am on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
He was Born on January 16, 1947, in Granite City, the son of the late Audrey Clainard.
James married Myrna Wright on May 21, 1966, in Granite City. She Survives.
He worked for Olin before retiring in 2001. James served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was an Illinois State Wresling Champion in 1963 for Granite City.
James is survived by his wife, Myrna; two sons Brian (Marsha) Stark of Campsville and Richard Stark (Karen Haferkemp) of Hazelwood, Mo; three grandsons James Brian Stark Jr., Cody Stark, and Caleb Stark; brother-in-law Dennis Wright; niece April Wright; nephew Calin Wright; his beloved doxin Maddie; horse Smokey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey; grandparents Hettie and Alex Clainard; mother-in-law Fern Wright.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospitals.
