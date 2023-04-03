James Wright Satterwhite, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away Sun. Mar. 5, 2023 in Granite City.
He was born Sept. 15, 1941 in New Orleans, LA.
Jim is survived by his loving companion: Ada Louise Miller and family: Kim and Jeff Hany and Deb and Darrell Hasty.
Jim was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was never without his Vietnam vet cap and jacket. But every vet from every war was his friend. He loved talking with his vet friends. When he wasn't chumming with his veteran friends, he was working on his cars. Jim was a complete car enthusiast. His favorite television shows were the car shows. He frequented local car shows too and had his own personal collection of cars. His pride and joy was his old Chevy truck, a 1992 dually he was fixing up. His drawings of what his cars and truck were going to be, when he finished working on them, were impressive, so that even as he grew older, and less able to work on his collection, he could still dream and believe.
Burial will be private with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
