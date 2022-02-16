James R. Moske, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Edwardsville Care Center. He was born April 22, 1958 in Grantie City, a son of the late Robert E. and Virginia Carolyn (McBee) Moske. He worked with the Granite City School District #9 with 25 years of dedicated service as a custodian. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a 4th Degree member Assembly #0244 of the Knights of Columbus Tri-cities Council #1098. James loved sports throughout his life and loved to talk sports and remembered dates, statistics and scores of games past, present and future. He had worked and volunteered with the Athletic Departments for over 40 years at both Granite City North and South High Schools. He was a true fan for the Chicago Cubs and supported many other teams through the years. He was also a member of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame and the State of Illinois Sports Hall of Fame. James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen Moske of St. Louis; two nieces, Calli Moske and Elli Moske; his best friend and companion, Tim Luehmann of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a chalice presentation and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Father Chris Comerford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
