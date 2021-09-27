James R. “Jim” Grote, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home. He was born March 2, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Raymond Grote and the late Gladys (Rosenbaum) Waters. He married the love of his life, Deborah A. (Love) Grote on May 2, 1970 in Granite City and she survives. He was employed at Madison County Transit after several years of service as a driver and had also worked many years as an auto glass installer. He was a member of the Granite City V.F.W. and cherished his family and pets. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. In addition to his beloved wife of over 51 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Amy aka “My Girl” Grote of Smithton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Justine Grote and fiancé, David Humphreys, Christian Hechenberger, Colton Grote and Jacob Grote; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of military honors at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or to the Granite City APA and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com