James Paul “Jim” Flaugher, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home. He was born July 25, 1931 in Tuscumbia, Missouri, a son of the late Elbert H. and Mayme (Ahart) Flaugher. He married Vivian M. (Favier) Flaugher on March 24, 1951 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1990 from Granite City Steel after 42 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Navy during the Korean War and was the recipient of numerous medals and awards. He was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of hunting, fishing and bowling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 70 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Stanley Marler of Granite City; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Flaugher of Granite City; six grandchildren, Anthony Marler, Daniel Meade, Lindsey (Luke) Greene, Derek Flaugher, James Marler and Krystle Marler; four great grandchildren, Greysen Marler, Olive Greene, Alan Meade and Abigail Meade; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Richard Ficker of Granite City; two sisters-in-law, Delores Flaugher of Maryville and Shirley Flaugher of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Flaugher; grandson, George Meade; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Warren and Margie Flaugher, Harley “Glen” Flaugher and Wayne Flaugher and two infant sisters. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cathy Gross puts restaurant industry expertise to work at Alton's Bluff City Grill
- Fireworks on the Mississippi Saturday
- Another restaurant coming to EastGate
- Taxpayers commit $162 billion for Illinois in pandemic era
- Andrea Davis
- Charges filed in Farm Fresh burglary
- Services announced for South Roxana fire chief
- Bethalto man facing multiple drug charges
- Six charged in FBI sex sting
- Legislation would require feminine hygiene products in boys bathrooms