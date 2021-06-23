James “Jim” Irvin Biver, age 74, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Jim was born on January 19, 1947 in Belleville, IL, a son of the late Irvin Biver and Dorothy (Hoeffken) Biver.
Jim was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from the maintenance department at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO, after many years of dedicated service. Jim enjoyed bowling, playing cards and trying his luck on scratch off tickets. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Jim was a loving father, grandpa and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Alexander Biver.
He is survived by his loving children, Nichole Odem of Belleville, IL, Amanda Campbell of Granite City, IL, Kelly Hopkins of Belleville, IL, Skyler (Brittany) Biver of Granite City, IL and Jessica Biver of Collinsville, IL; proud grandfather to many grandchildren; extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Father Stephen Thompson officiating.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.