James “Jim” Craig Dumont, age 60, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Jim was born on September 14, 1960 in Staunton, IL, a son of James L. Dumont of Maryville, IL and the late Betty L. (Andrews) Dumont.
Jim retired a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps who proudly served his country, retiring in 2012 after 30 years of dedicated service. He was currently working as a Senior Sales Rep for Jostens in their yearbook division the past 24 years. Jim was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Jim is survived by his loving children, Jaclyn (Joshua) Jump of Caseyville, IL, James Dumont of St. Louis, MO and Jace Dumont of Maryville, IL; former spouse, Gerry Dumont of Glen Carbon, IL; dear brother, Steven (Jennifer) Dumont of Spring Grove, IL; devoted partner, Della Rudolph of Glen Carbon, IL; proud uncle to Jillian, Jacob, Joshua and Jaden Dumont; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held for his family and close friends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with Pastor Chris Sommer officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL, with military rites conducted by the United States Marine Corps.
In lieu of donations, we will be setting up a ‘Jim Dumont Journalism Scholarship’ for Southeast Missouri students pursuing higher education in the journalism field. Details to follow.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.