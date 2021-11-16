James “Jim” C. Pryor, age 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. Jim was born on July 24, 1941 in Effingham, IL, a son of the late Benjamin R. Pryor and Leta Doris (Smith) Pryor.
Jim was a United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On June 24, 1967, Jim married Peggy LeMaster, the love of his life at Central Christian Church in Granite City, IL. He retired from Granite City Steel as an electrician after 36 years of dedicated service. Jim never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed working on cars, racing cars and going to NACSAR races. He and his wife loved to travel throughout the world. He was also a huge animal lover. His greatest joy was his family. Jim especially enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and school events. Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-four years, Peggy Pryor of Granite City, IL; loving children, Tiffany (Marc) Dahncke of Murray, KY, Todd (Kim) Pryor of Highland, IL, Torey (Katie) Pryor of O’Fallon, MO, and Lisa (Steve) Gray of Pickering, Ontario; proud grandfather to Christian, Nolan, Brendan, Ian, Garrett, Carter, Derrick, Drew, Summer, Jonathan, and Leigh Ann; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. with Pastor Derrell Brame officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given in lieu of flowers to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association or the Granite City A.P.A. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.