James “Jim” Benjamin Sorgea, 70, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 11:03 a.m. Thurs. Sept. 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 5, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Richard & Mary (Self) Sorgea.
On Apr. 4, 1997, he and Frances Jane Cleghorn were married in Belleville, IL. She survives in Collinsville.
Jim had been a laborer and forklift operator for Cerro Copper & Brass for 37 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Copper Creek Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Theresa (T.J.) Ewald of Collinsville; 2 sons: Donald Cleghorn of St. Louis, MO and Roman (Angie) Cleghorn of Ft. Hood, TX; 3 grandchildren: Anna, Victoria & Heaven; a brother: Richard (Jean) Sorgea of Belleville; and 3 sisters: Theresa (Steve) Glasgow of Maryville, IL, Paula Beard of Troy, IL and Monica (Glenn) Miller of Piedmont, MO
The family will hold a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11, 2021 at Copper Creek Christian Church.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.