James “Jim” Albert Cuvar Sr., 75, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Sat. Aug. 21, 2021 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born July 30, 1946 in Granite City, IL to the late Andrew & Mable (Richardson) Cuvar.
On Aug. 19, 1968, he and Lynn Cornelius were married in Granite City. She preceded him in death Sept. 22, 2019.
Jim was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He had been a forklift operator for Mallinckrodt and owned and operated Lynn’s Place with his wife. He was a member of Legion Post #307 and loved animals, especially his dogs.
He is survived by a son James “Jimmy” Daniel (Priscilla) Cuvar of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Allison (Billy), Brianna and Bryce; and 2 brothers: Leonard (Sharon) Cuvar of Middleton, OH and David Cuvar of Bunker Hill, IL.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Robert, Andrew, Stanley and Daniel; and a sister: June Makina.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 25, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
