James J. Dittman, 70 of Granite City, IL, passed Friday September 24, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St Louis, MO. Jim was born June 20, 1951 in Granite City, son of the late George P. Dittman and Marian (Beljanski) Dittman.
Jim is survived by his wife the former Janice O'Bear. Whom he married November 10, 1973 at St. Mary's Church in Madison, IL. Survived by his sons Mark Dittman of Granite City, Tim (Victoria) Dittman of Glen Carbon and Matthew (Meghan) Dittman of Troy. Grandchildren Rosalie, Diana, Grayson, Avery, and Nash Dittman Brothers Michael (Patti) Dittman of Eagle Rock, MO and Bob Dittman of Granite City. Brother-in-law Ray (Debbie) O’Bear of Granite City and sister-in-law Sharon Cass of Osage Beach MO, along with many friends and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by Brother-in law Tom Cass.
Jim enjoyed watching and participating in all manner of sports, including coaching his sons’ soccer and baseball teams. He cherished his time with his grandchildren. Jim valued the time that he was able to spend with friends and family.
Jim was ametallurgical engineer at Granite City Steel for many years. He was an Assumption High School graduate, Class of 1969.
Visitation: 5-8pm Monday September 27, 2021 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City.
Funeral Mass: 11 am September 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Granite City.
Burial Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Edwardsville, IL.
Family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.