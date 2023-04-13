James Ronell “Roe” Hildreth, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born November 24, 1940, in Stewart County, Tennessee, a son of the late Joseph Ollie and Mary Christine (Rainwater) Hildreth. He married the love of his life, Janice Elaine (Townsend) Hildreth on December 16, 1960, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from the Federal Government after many years of dedicated service in HVAC. James proudly served his country with the United States Navy and served as a parachute rigger. He was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and had served as a Royal Ranger leader for many years and enjoyed the many camping trips and the Ranger Rendezvous outings. He had served as a college Bible teacher, a member of the Men’s Breakfast group, served as an Election Judge, was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., participated with the Navy Sea Cadets and enjoyed working with classmates on his class reunions. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and was an avid gun collector and enjoyed attending Bluegrass festivals throughout the years. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Cassy-Lynn Hildreth of Granite City; a son, Ian Ronell Hildreth of Granite City; three grandchildren, Candice “Candi” Hildreth, Matthew (Ashlyn Dierkes) Barton and Rachael (Michael) Guthrie; a great grandson, Holland Oliver Guthrie; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Hildreth; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Fred Reed and many other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Calvary Life Church 4550 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard and Reverend Eddy Brown officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.irwinchapel.com
