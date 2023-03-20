James Hesse, Sr.

James Hesse Senior's passing on March 19th, 2023, has left his family and friends deeply saddened. He lived a full life and will be remembered for his kind heart, dedication to family, and his many accomplishments.
James grew up in St. Louis, MO, and was the son of Robert and Jeanette Hesse. He had three siblings, Joan (Ron Greifzu), Richard, Brother-in-law Jack Nixon, and the late Toni Nixon. James was a devoted family man and proud father to his five sons, Jim Jr. (Janette) Granite City, IL.; Dave (Susan), Hampstead, NC.; Jay (Sharon) Edwardsville, IL., Bob (Dawn), Cottleville, MO., and Dan (Tamara), Woodstock, GA.
James was a man of many talents, having earned degrees in engineering from Missouri School of Mines – Rolla, MO., and a Master of Business from the University of Hartford in Connecticut. He went on to have a successful career as an engineer at Olin Corporation.
James was known for his work ethic and his commitment to his family.
Outside of work, James enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Cardinals baseball, shooting at the range, and had an affinity for cars and frozen snickers bars.
James will be deeply missed by his five sons and their families, his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and his lifelong friends. His legacy as a loving father and grandfather will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of James.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.