James H. Wheeler, 93 of Granite City passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center.
James was born on December 13, 1927 in Washington, Pennsylvania; the son of the late Earl and Edith Lucille (Zimmers) Wheeler Farley. James was a shipping clerk at National Lead in Granite City and a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. In his free time James enjoyed his days of fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
James is survived by and will be missed by his children; Patricia Headrick of Hudson, IL, Pamela and Harold ‘Junior” Pool, Tony and Tina Broyles of Bunker Hill, IL, Walter and Diane Wheeler of Maryville, IL; sister, Laura Beasley of Alabama; 108 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his 1st wife; Maria Concenthia Wheeler; 2nd wife, Concetta M. “Connie” (Finazzo) Wheeler; son, Edward Broyles; daughters, Denise Miller, Rosalie Atwater; 3 half brothers and 2 half sisters.
In celebration of Jim’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church or to Masses.