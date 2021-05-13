James Francis Evans, 85, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born July 5, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri.
James retired from Laclede Gas in St. Louis after over 20 years of dedicated service.
The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and had served as a Seabee and had also served with the United States Marine Corp.
He was a member of the Wood River V.F.W. Post #2859. He loved watching old western movies and socializing with his buddies. He was quiet in many ways, kind to everyone and will deeply be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his special family friends, Rick, Kate, Cole and Stella.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Steven Gray officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice for their loving care and may be accepted at the funeral home.