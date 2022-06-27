James W. “Jim” Foley, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born January 17, 1940 in Granite City, a son of the late Thomas G. and Jessie (Creamer) Foley. He married Yvonne M. (Yovandic) Foley on May 23, 1965 at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in St. Louis and she survives. Jim had a long career in banking, working with various banking institutions. He had also served as a part time professor at S.W.I.C. with 38 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and had served several various roles through the years. He was very active in the community and had been a member and serving on boards of numerous clubs and organizations. He cherished his beloved Shih Tzu Lucy and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by two sons, Mark J. (Lewanna) Foley of Glen Carbon and Matt J. (Andrea) Foley of Troy; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Lucas and Sophia Foley; sister-in-law, Doris Foley of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Michael; nieces, Elizabeth and Rebecca; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Foley. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 1910 Serbian Drive in St. Louis on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until time of a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Ljubomir Kristic and Fr. Radimir Chkautovich will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lemay, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church or to Evelyn’s House and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
