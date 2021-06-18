James E. “Jimmy” Beyer, 50, of Cahokia and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home. He was born June 10, 1971 in Granite City, a son of Carol (Jones) Bryant of Granite City and the late Phillip Leroy “Jack” Beyer. Jimmy had a 20 year career as an auto body technician. He had began his career with Beyer Auto Body, later for Landmark Chrysler and ended with Schaefer Auto Body. He married Joanna K. (Seger) Beyer on July 30, 2016 in Smithton, Illinois and she survives. He was a member of the Guiding Light Ministries in East Carondelet, Illinois. Jimmy loved the outdoors and anything with wheels and a motor. He enjoyed his days of four-wheeling and camping and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by three sons, Nathan James Beyer of Bethalto and Kelly Seger of Dupo; three daughters, Jimmie Lindsay of Ellabell, Georgia, Donnie Dill of Belleville and Billie Hilscher of Cahokia; nine grandchildren, Elijah, Gabriel, Abigail, Lydia, Remington, Kimber, Blake, Mia and April Rain; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Julie Beyer of Granite City and Phillip and Donna Beyer of Bunker Hill; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Angela Seger of Caseyville; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Christina and Daniel Christy of Kirkwood, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Wayne Bryant. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Rev. Charles Seger officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com