James E. “Jim” Woodson Sr. 78 of Granite City passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Jim was born on May 6, 1942 in DeSoto, MO; the son of the late William F. and Hazel (McAtee) Woodson. Jim was a copier technician for Danka in St. Louis and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Jim was a member of City Temple in Granite City where he served as a deacon and volunteered his time to the food pantry and was known for singing specials at the church. Jim’s greatest joy was his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Jim is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Sharon (Arnold) Woodson, whom he married on June 24, 1961; sons, James E. and Mitzi Woodson of Benld, IL, Mark Woodson and fiancé Erin Geringer of Livingston, IL, Kevin and Keisha Woodson of Sorento, IL; grandchildren, Alicia, James D., Matthew, Patrick, Kristine, Michaela, Austin, Hayle, Aidan, Ian; great-grandchildren, Kane, Aria, Levi; brothers, David, Butch, Nick; sisters, Mary, Lora, Vicky.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy and his brothers, George and Leroy.
In celebration of Jim’s life, a procession will gather on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City at 11:30 a.m. to proceed to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service with full military rites. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.