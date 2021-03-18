1944-2021
Jim Eilers, Professor Emeritus, Chemistry Department, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, passed away on March 12, 2021. Jim began his teaching career at SUNY Brockport and then worked for Eastman Kodak in the field of computational chemistry.
Jim returned to academia at SIUE in 1994. He enjoyed working with students, encouraging them and helping them to achieve their goals. Jim enjoyed keeping connections with current and former students – especially at the end of the year Physical Chemistry Party. Retirement often found Jim back on campus continuing research with current faculty and students. He loved his years working in academia and sharing his skills with all.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no memorial is planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held when possible at his home in Edwardsville.