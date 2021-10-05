James Dean House, 46, of Millstadt, IL died on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
He was born on May 5, 1975 in Belleville, IL to Rick L. Tollette and Cynthia (Beland) Tollette.
James was part owner of B&T General Construction in Millstadt, IL; a member of the Making a Difference organization in Collinsville, IL and also a member of the VFW in Dupo, IL. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his mother, James is survived by 2 daughters: Alysson House of OK and Brittany House of OK; a son, William House of OK; a grandchild; 7 brothers: Craig House of Millstadt, IL, Jerry Price of Collinsville, IL, Michael Beland of Chicago, IL, Nick Beland of Caseyville, IL, Brian Beland of Dupo, IL, Chris Braswell of Wagner, OK and Jeff DeBuck of Hillsboro, MO and 2 sisters; Diana House of Franklin, TN and Stacy Braswell of Wagner, OK.
James is preceded in death by his father.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
