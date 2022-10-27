James “Bubba” Brandon, 41, died at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born August 25, 1981 in Gulf Port, MS, he was the son of the late Joseph Stanley and Carole Dawn (Russell) Brandon. James was a craftsman for Freds General Contracting in St. Louis, specializing in bathroom remodeling. He was an avid motorcycle rider with the 314 Bike Life Group. Surviving are his children, Joseph James Brandon of East Alton, Isabella Sprinkle of Afton, MO, and Jamesynn Brandon of St. Louis. Also surviving are his fiancé’ Bekka Bowman of St. Louis, his best friend, Brittany Sherword of East Alton, a lifelong family friend, Candy Wilson of Wood River, a brother, Tom Irwin of Afton, and a half sister, Kelsey Strebel of Jerseyville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Christopher Brandon, and a sister, Jenny Jo Sutton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
