James Bertram Taylor passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born July 28, 1941 in Frederick Oklahoma to Thomas Ross Taylor and Lula Ophelia Flood.
James entered the Navy on June 20, 1960 and served for 28 years retiring on Sept 1, 1988 as CW04. He taught at the Cleveland Junior Naval Academy as a JNROTC instructor for over 15 years in St. Louis, Missouri. He was highly passionate and involved with many organizations; American Legion, VFW,
Forty/eight, the DAV and POW–MIA efforts. While living in Mitchell, Illinois he served on the Board of Directors for the Chouteau Township. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
James is survived by his children; Donald Taylor, Becky Robinson, Joanne Britenriker, Kenneth Taylor (Valorie), Amber Gonser, Barbara Wagner, Kelly Wagner and James Wagner along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, his sister Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Violet Marvel Sandstrom, his daughter Susan Wagner, siblings Barbara Hinton, Kenneth Taylor and Glenn Taylor.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT.
The family would like to thank the staff at Anthology Assisted Living for their loving care.