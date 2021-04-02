James Allen Pulley, 58, of Madison, IL, passed away Wed. Mar. 31, 2021 at his home.
He was born Apr. 14, 1961 in Granite City, IL to the late Elmer Leo & Earline (Hall) Pulley.
James had been a lawn mower mechanic. He loved to fish and camp.
He is survived by 3 brothers: Roy (Carol) Pulley of Collinsville, IL, David Pulley of Madison, IL and Gilbert Pulley of Hartford, IL; and 2 sisters: Joyce (Bruce) Smith of Fairview Heights, IL and Linda (Johnny Pacheco) Miller of Granite City.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
