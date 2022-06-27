Jairo Miguel Jr., age 1, of Caseyville, IL, passed away at 10:36 p.m. Thurs. June 23, 2022 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born April 30, 2021 in Maryville, IL to Marina Diego and Jairo Miguel Sr. of Caseyville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a big brother: Auner Alexander Miguel.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. Thurs. June 30, 2022 at Solid Rock Community Church, 4150 South St., Pontoon Beach, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.