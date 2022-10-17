Jacquelynn (Drake) Hopkins-Harshbarger, 89, passed at Liberty Village of Maryville October 15, 2022. She was born May 6, 1933 in East Saint Louis, the only child of Lorraine (Wayne) Riley and Everett Drake. Jackie resided in Pontoon Beach, IL since 1965. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Thomas Hopkins (married 1952-1978) and Donald Harshbarger (married 1979-2016). She is survived by three daughters, Heather “Deborah” Hopkins, Kathryn Hopkins-Poore, and Tammy (Harshbarger) Kinnunen. Surviving grandchildren include her twin grandsons, Tom and Todd Hopkins, Joshua Poore, Sarah Poore-Southard, Carolyn Kinnunen, C.J. Kinnunen, Brett and Viveca Bryden, and a dozen great-grandchildren. Jackie was an avid tennis player, competing until 80 and medaled multiple times in the Senior Olympics. She loved all sports—she played softball, bowled in multiple leagues, golfed, and loved board games. She loved watching tennis, baseball, and football She loved her home, bargain shopping and sales, traveling, holidays, reading, puzzles, gardening, spending time at Lake Carlyle, and adding to her collections of possessions of plates, pansies and pictures. Her jobs included stay-at-home mom, disco dancing instructor, Famous Barr, and Saint Louis Grain. She was a longtime active member of Chapel Hill Christian Church (now Cornerstone) and Unity Baptist Church. She was a generous giver and devoted to her faith.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Greg Poore officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or to the ALS Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com