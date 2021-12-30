Jacqueline Sophia Hackethal, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO. Jacqueline was born on November 16, 1931 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Jack Hamlett and Bernetta (Debois) Hamlett.
On July 20, 1957, Jacqueline Hamlett married David W. Hackethal, the love of her life in Mitchell, IL and David passed away on May 12, 2010. Jacqueline was a proud homemaker who cherished spending time with her family. She was also an excellent cook who enjoyed baking and cooking gourmet meals. Jacqueline was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving children, David (Jennifer) Hackethal of Naples, FL, Charlie (Sheri) Hackethal of Granite City, IL, Jacqueline Becherer of Granite City, IL, Mary Frances Hackethal of Granite City, IL and Dana (Gary) Hagan of Amherst, OH; dear brother, Jerry (Sue) Hamlett of Tallahassee, FL; proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Bill Hale officiating.
Jacqueline will be laid to rest next to David at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.