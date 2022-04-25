Jacqueline “Jackie” Marshall, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:58 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born November 29, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Trautwein) Fisch. She married Curtis D. Marshall in 1987 in Madison, Illinois and he passed away on December 1, 2011. She was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, enjoyed her days of playing bingo and fishing and cherished babysitting her grandkids. She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Neisz of Granite City; four grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Merchant, Brooke Merchant, Tori Merchant and Kelsey Merchant; a great granddaughter, Margot Kim; a great grandson on the way; two sisters, Eleanora Gerrin of St. Louis and Marion Bishop of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Brenda Neisz; other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Davis Fisch and Garlin Neisz; a brother, Joseph Fisch and her former husband, Garlin Neisz. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, April 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
