Jacqueline “Jackie” “Queenie” Moore, age 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Jackie was born on April 5, 1960 in Torrance, CA, a daughter of the late Gerald James Fay and Mary Jean (Loney) Fay.
Jackie retired from Optimist International as an awards coordinator after 19 years of dedicated service and she was a member of Granite City Elks Lodge #1063. Jackie was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, Elvis fan and she enjoyed listening to country music and singing karaoke. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Jackie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her devoted companion of 20 years, Robert “Bob” Meszaros Sr.
She is survived by her step-sons, Robert “Bobby” (Simonne) Meszaros II of Granite City, IL and Ryan (Brandy) Meszaros of East Alton, IL; foster daughter, Adrienne Richardson of Red Oak, IA; step-grandchildren, Mikaela, Max and Leni; best friend, Connie Coryell; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Illinois Elks Children’s Care. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.