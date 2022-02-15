Jacqueline Haug

Jacqueline “Jackie” Haug, age 87, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Jackie was born on June 2, 1934 in Madison, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Gibala) Mozier.
Jackie married the love of her life, Alfred A. Haug, on August 28, 1954, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison. Alfred preceded her in death on February 22, 2012. Jackie was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. After many years of dedicated service as a pediatric nurse practitioner (everyone remembers getting a shot from Jackie) and evening supervisor at Saint Elizabeth Hospital, as well as the Koch Family Clinic, she retired in 1999. Jackie’s life revolved around helping others, and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing bingo and traveling the world, although her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Jackie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Jackie was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by her loving children, John Joseph (Vickie) Haug Sr., of Carlyle, Illinois and Maria Angela (Timmy) Jones of Edwardsville, Illinois; proud grandmother to John (Lauren) Haug Jr., Jamie Haug, Kahli (John Hackett) Jones and Taylor Jones; great-grandmother to Gavin Haug, Layla Haug and Thomas Hackett; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest next to Alfred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church or VITAS Hospice. Donations will be accepted at the church.
