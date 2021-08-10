Jacklyn T. Dell, 60, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:00 p.m. Sun. Aug. 8, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
She was born Dec. 20, 1960 in St. Louis, MO to the late Owen C. & Pauline E. (Mangipaine) Hawkins.
She and Gerry Dell were married in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include 4 sons: Robert Martin, Christopher Martin, Eric Kleba and Shane Hawkins; a grandson: James Hawkins; and 3 sisters: “Sam” Mundell of GA, Debbie York of GA and Laura (Edwards) Mangas of MO.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Walter Camman; and 3 sisters: Teresa Aman, Anna Teson and Rose Camman.
Services are private.
