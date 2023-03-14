Jackie Lee Kelley Sr., 51, of Granite City, IL, died Tues. Mar. 14, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
He was born Apr. 14, 1971 in Granite City to the late Patricia (Focht) O’Brien and Donald Lee Kelley.
Jackie loved spending time with his grandkids and being a grandpa to them.
Survivors include a daughter: Ashley (Jacob) Edwards of Arnold, MO; 3 grandchildren: Kiley, Westley and Maverick; and 2 brothers: Donald Kelley and Edward O’Brien of Granite City; and many others who he loved dearly and counted as family.
Services are private.
