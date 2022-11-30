Jack Willis Reed, 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 24, 2022 at his home with his family at his side while under hospice care.
He was born Feb. 23, 1929 in Louisiana, MO, a son of the late Charles B. & Helen M. (Richter) Reed.
On Dec. 6, 1954, he and Marlyse M. Morris were married in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death June 6, 2013.
Jack was a U.S. Navy corpsman and served in the Korean war. He retired from Granite City High School after more than 26 years of service. He was a member of Trinity UMC. In his younger years, he was an avid bicyclist riding many long distances with the Great River Riders as well as participating in several A.Y.H. rides.
He is survived by 2 sons: Charles M. Reed of Granite City and Jonathan Mark Reed of Highland, IL.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Jacqueline Marlyse Reed; and daughter-in-law: Marcia Kaye Reed.
Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Dec. 10, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.