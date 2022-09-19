Jack Morton

Jack L. Morton, 80, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, passed away on September 15, 2022 at his home.
Jack was born June 26, 1942 to the late Bernie Ok and Fay Arminda (Pifer) Morton in Adrian, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Sharon Rushing on November 24, 1961 in Roxana, Illinois, they shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of Calvary Life Church of Granite City, Illinois, where he served as a Deacon for over 60 years, a Leader of the Royal Rangers for 25 years, and previously served as a Youth Leader. Jack and his brother Cecil were the owners and operators of Cee Jay Auto Body for 30 years. He was a true car enthusiast; he loved to restore antique cars and built hot rods. Jack loved camping and water sports but the biggest loves of his life were his family, church, and his work.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Morton of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; son, Gordon (Deb) Morton of Granite City, Illinois, and his family: Matthew (Heather) Morton and their son, Dax of Collinsville, Illinois, Justin (Brittany) Morton and their daughter, Kaylene of Granite City, Illinois; Issac Morton of Denver, Colorado, Amanda Kleinik and son, Gunnar of Granite City, Illinois; Taylor Morton, Leah Morton and Bailey Hamilton; son, Scott (Carrie) Morton of Niceville, Florida, and his family, Ashley (Erick) Knarzer and their children: Elliott, Ethan, Erick Jr. of Niceville, Florida, Caitlin (Jonathan) Chumley and their children: Alivia (Duschak), Judah, Jonah, Joshua, Jacob of Crestview, Florida, and Caleb Morton; and daughter, Darla (Ted) Coleman.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Morton; and grandson Travis D. Morton.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.