Jack D. Kellems, 77, of Madison, IL died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 12, 1943 in Tell City, IN to John Orville and Clara Ellen (McFall) Kellems.
Jack married Ericka Bazzell in Madison, IL on October 4, 1965.
The U S Army veteran worked for the Loomis Fargo Armored Car Company for 8 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed reading, poetry, music and he had a large collection of vinyl records. Jack never met a stranger and always had a joke or story to tell.
The loving husband and father is survived by 2 sons: Eric Kellems of Madison, IL and Jack D. Kellems II of Granite City, IL; 6 grandchildren: Eric Kellems II, Jessica Weiser, Tiffany Kellems, Laura Kellems, Torrie Kellems, Gabby Kellems and Blake Kellems and 6 great grandchildren: Eric Kellems III, Aubrielle Weiser, Ryla Kellems, Laniya Owens, Kaylani Owens and Marvin Owens III.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
