J. Michael Hildreth, 59 of Granite City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Michael was born on January 21, 1962 in Beeville, TX; the son of James R. and Janice (Townsend) Hildreth of Granite City.
Michael was a well known professional musician who was very talented at the guitar, keyboards, singing and an exceptional all around entertainer. In his free time he enjoyed his days of following the St. Louis Cardinals and was always up for spending time with his family. Michael will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by and will be missed by his daughter; Candice “Candi” Hildreth of Granite City; his grandma who is 102, Dolores P. Townsend of Granite City; brother, Ian Hildreth of Granite City; sister, Cassy-Lynn Hildreth of Granite City; niece, Rachael Guthrie and Michael; nephew, Matthew Barton and Ashlyn as well as many other close family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Michael’s life, funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Eddy Brown officiating.