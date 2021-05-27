Italine “Ikey” Ruth (Armes) Lipscomb passed away May 25th at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Italine was born in Venice, Illinois on 04/14/1933. She is the daughter of the late Rawliegh Armes Sr and Marie (Lundy) Jaeger.
Italine married Robert D. Lipscomb Sr. on April, 18, 1953. He preceded her in death on 01/26/2013.
She is survived by her three brothers: Rawliegh (Anita) Armes Jr, Eugene (Carol) Armes, and John (Christi) Jaeger; five children: Robert D Lipscomb Jr, James R Lipscomb, Catherine A (Michael) Brown, Linda M Donaldson, and Tara L Lipscomb; nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
She was a loving second mother to her two nieces: Corrine Harris and Diane Armes, to her nephew: Rawleigh Armes, and to many of her children’s friends. Everyone knew that they could always have a safe, loving place in her home. She never turned away someone who needed help.
She enjoyed bingo, reading, and playing cards – especially rummy and pinochle.
A Memorial Service will be held at Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City on Saturday, May 29th at 4:00 PM, with doors opening at 2:00pm for visitation. There will be no viewing per Italine’s request.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Cara Armes, for being her caregiver and friend for the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Cancer Society or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.