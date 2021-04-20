Isabella Marie Pacheco, 25, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away at 9:24 p.m. Sat. Apr. 17, 2021 at SSM St. Louis University Health Center in St. Louis, MO.
She was born Mar. 29, 1996 in Granite City, IL to Efren & Tina (Vasques) Pacheco of Caseyville, IL.
Isabella was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL. Isabella most enjoyed her time with her kids and family. She had the brightest smile that would light up a room and a contagious laugh that will always be remembered.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by 2 children: Analeigha Marie Lockett and Preston Alohn Lockett; 2 brothers: Manuel (Cassandra) Pacheco of Caseyville and Jose (Jacquelina) Pacheco of Collinsville, IL; 4 nephews: Xzavier, Efren, Gino and Alexander; and a niece: Milania.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thurs. Apr. 22, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Pontoon Beach with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Fri. Apr. 23, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Harold Fisher OMI as celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Fairview Heights.
Masks are required.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.