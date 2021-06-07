Irma Jean Keller, 85 of Affton, Mo., passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021 at Liberty Village in Maryville.
Irma Jean was born on September 1, 1935 in Mt. Carmel, IL; the daughter of the late Sebastian and Pauline (Metz) Ankenbrand. Irma Jean had attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and was a member of a Swiss-American singing group. Irma was a dedicated wife, mom and grandmother who enjoyed her days of taking care of her family. She will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Irma Jean is survived by and will be missed by her children; Dave and Debbie Keller of Russellville, MO, Tim and Dai Nguyen-Keller of Houston, TX, Andrew and Mwamini Sula-Keller of Iowa City, IA, Donna and Paul Hand of Pontoon Beach, IL, Anne Keller and Ted Fites of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Pierre, Abeli, Jean-Ivonne, Asha, Sabina, John, Clayton, Curtis, Jacob, Samantha, Julian, Ashley, Katie, Lauren, Nathan; brother, George Ankenbrand; sister, Barbara Ankenbrand and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Irma Jean’s life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Irma Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.