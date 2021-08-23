Ida “Rosella” Fuller, 88, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:46 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Eden Village. She was born September 15, 1932 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Cyrus Corree and Ida Belle (Ketchum) Sammons. She married Kenneth R. Fuller on April 7, 1957 in Jonesboro, Arkansas and he passed away on March 13, 2015. Rosella was a devout Christian and loved her time spent reading and studying the Bible. She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church and was a charter member of Suburban Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending the Women’s groups at church and had also bowled with the church bowling league through the years. She enjoyed her days of crocheting, baking and reading and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Linda Fuller-Coleman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wanda Weber of Belleville, Michael and Kathy Fuller of Greenwood, Indiana, Kenneth and Lora Fuller of Granite City and Angela and Kevin Grillion of Granite City; eight grandchildren and spouses, Bruce William Coleman Jr., Roseann Lee, Erol (SooJin) Weber, Drew Weber, Chad Weber, Lyndsay Fuller, Kylie Fuller and Kelsey (Alex) Thomas; four great grandchildren, Devin, Brittney, Alyssa and Elena; several great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 58 years and parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and six sisters. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church building and may be accepted at the funeral home. You may join the funeral service livestream on her obituary page at www.irwinchapel.com