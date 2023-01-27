Howard Linn Mason, 78, of Collinsville, IL died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on January 3, 1945 in Granite City, IL to Clifford Linn Mason and Ann (Malench) Mason.
Howard married Julie Cerentano in Staunton, IL on July 10, 1982.
The loving husbnd and father retired from American Steel in Granite City after 33 years of service. He then worked for the St. Louis Zoo as a train engineer. Howard was a member of the Musician’s Union Local 29717 in Granite City, IL. He was a past member of the Alton Eagles. Howard enjoyed singing and playing music, fishing, camping and being in the outdoors.
Besides his wife, Howard is survived by 3 sons: Greg (Tina) Mason of Doniphan, Mo, Brian Mason of Granite City and Tim Mason of Columbus, GA; a step daughter, Jennifer Marit of Toccoa, GA and a step son, Jason Marit of Litchfield, IL Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Keith, Elizabeth, Bruce, Tessa, William and Kenzee; several great grandchildren and his former wife of 16 years, Gloria (Grotefendt) Harper of Granite City.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
