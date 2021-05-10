Howard Guenther, age 94, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Anthony’s DeGreeff Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. Howard was born on July 9, 1926 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Francis J. Guenther and Clara E. (Mearseal) Guenther.
Howard was a World War II Army Air Corp veteran who proudly served with the 139 AACS Squadron. He retired from KSD TV as a maintenance engineer after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed playing a few rounds of golf with his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Howard was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Irwin) Guenther; three sisters, Virginia Guenther, Hazel Cliff, Joyce Germanceri; and by five brothers, Morgan, Donald, Larry, Chuck and Raymond Guenther.
He is survived by his loving children, Scott (Charisse) Black of Chesterfield, MO, Mark (Laura) Guenther of Collinsville, IL, Laura (Tony) Kofron of Pontoon Beach, IL and Richard (Angela) Black of Afton, MO; sister, Delores (Fred) Cavins of Granite City, IL, brother, John Guenther of Festus, MO; many dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans). Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
