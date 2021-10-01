Hollie Renee Bonvicino, 40, of Waterloo, IL, passed away Thurs. Sept. 30, 2021 at Mercy South in St. Louis, MO.
She was born Dec. 14, 1980 in Granite City, IL to Robert C. & Cheryl L. (Farrington) Wright of Granite City.
On Oct 19, 2012, she and John A. Bonvicino III were married in Granite City. He survives in Waterloo with their beloved dog, Saber.
Hollie was a medical assistant at Washington University. She enjoyed Young Living Oils, holistic life care, tarot, stones, plants, gardening and cross stitch.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Amy & Chad Roseman; and their son: Mason Roseman; and an aunt: Christie Wright all of Granite City.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
