Herschel “Ray” Harris, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home. He was born October 27, 1937 in Cumberland City, Tennessee, a son of the late Henry Arthur and Mary Ethel (Spicer) Harris. He married Mary K. (Shuppert) Harris on September 18, 1984 at the Word of Life Chapel in Madison and she survives. He retired from Cerro Copper in Sauget after over 20 years of dedicated service as a laborer. He had also worked at General Steel, Chemetco and for the Granite City Levee District through the years. Ray was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie #1126 and was a member of the Laborers Local. He enjoyed his years of coaching his sons baseball teams and coaching the inner city league and Granite City Park District teams. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing and camping. He was a fan of bluegrass music and the St. Louis Cardinals. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 38 years, he is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Gaylon and Margaret Harris of Granite City, James “Darryel” and Angelia Harris of St. Genevieve, Missouri, Brandon Ray and Heather Harris of Granite City and Ryan E. Harris of Granite City; seven grandchildren and spouses, Amanda and Tim Shelton, Joshua and Megan Harris, Dustin and Jessica Harris, Jamie and Jared Southard, Ari Alvarez, Bennett Harris, Beau Harris and Omunique Harris; nine great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Harris; two sisters, Dorothy Harris and Virginia Dortch and four brothers, Charles Harris, J.P. Harris, Gene Harris and Tom Harris. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend David Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorials may be made to the Harris family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
- One injured in massive Madison fire
- Police make drug bust in Godfrey
- Arrest made for Granite City beating death
- The Illinois State Fair opens today
- Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
- Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
- Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
- Murder investigations in St. Clair County
- Alton City Council to discuss future of marijuana stores