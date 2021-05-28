Henry Lee Williams Jr., 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:11 p.m. Thurs. May 27, 2021 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born Oct. 4, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to the late Henry Lee & Dorthea (Berner) Williams Sr.
On Nov. 5, 1974, he and Sharon Anderson were married in Madison, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Henry was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He retired from American Steel as a chainman. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching TV.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters: Catherine (David) Maeser of Granite City, Patricia (Chuck) Meyer of Fairview Heights, IL and Rachel (George) Elkins of Granite City; 3 sons: Carl (Mindy) Williams of Caseyville, IL, Henry C. (Jamie) Williams and Jacob Williams of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.