Helen Marie Milkovich, 94, of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Mt. Olive and Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Inglewood Assisted Living facility in Englewood, Florida. She was born May 18, 1927 in Alton, Missouri, a daughter of the late Andrew Jacob and Nova Mae (Williams) Sanders. She married Leo Ambrose Milkovich on August 20, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City. Helen was a supervisor with O.A.T.H. in Madison for ten years prior to her retirement. Helen was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Mt. Olive where they lived upon retirement. She was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and all three of her children were raised in Granite City. She was a homemaker and a good mother who loved her days of sewing, embroidery, bowling and working crossword puzzles. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Helen and Leo had three children, Janet, Kathleen and Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo who passed away October 31, 2011 and her daughter, Janet who passed away August 8, 2018. She is survived by Janet’s husband, Arthur Neidhardt of Tampa, Florida, one daughter, Kathleen Milkovich and spouse, Charlotte Moore of Englewood, Florida; a son, Robert Milkovich and Sue Barteau of Old Monroe, Missouri; four grandchildren and spouses, Bryan and Melissa Neidhardt of Tampa, Florida, Brad Jacob “B.J.” and Julie Neidhardt of Williamston, Michigan, Derek and Spencer Milkovich of St. Louis and Devin Milkovich of Marine; great granddaughters, Anna Rose and Eleanor Neidhardt; a brother and sister-in-law, Otto and Joyce Sanders of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Betty Haug of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, her daughter and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Sanders.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Family request attendees to consider wearing a mas should you be in attendance.