Helen Mae O’Rourke, 90, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 6:49 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. She was born May 2, 1931 in Litchfield, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Flora (Hanke) Klueter. She married William R. “Bill” O’Rourke on September 8, 1956 in Granite City and he survives. She was an operator with Bell Telephone with 10 years of service. She volunteered in the cafeteria at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Collinsville for several years and enjoyed her days of gardening, reading and working crossword puzzles. She cherished her grandchildren and was always taking care of others throughout her life. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 65 years, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bruce Cope of Maryville and Jean and Joe Wilson of Edwardsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah O’Rourke of Maryville; three granddaughters, Kelly and Eric Houston, Katie O’Rourke and Keira Cope; a grandson, Sean and Hannah O’Rourke; three great grandchildren, Lorelai, Connor and Declan Houston; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Violet Klueter of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia O’Rourke; a son, Michael O’Rourke; two granddaughters, Meagan O’Rourke and Stefanie Clark; two sisters, Eileen Anderson and Florence Johnson and a brother, Glenn Klueter.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Father Rob Johnson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The family requests that all in attendance to please wear face masks. Memorials may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com