Helen L. Wood 83 of Granite City passed at her home July 7, 2021.
Daughter of the late John and Amanda(Ringler) was born May 21, 1938 in Lindon Virginia.
Helen attended Grace Baptist Church in Granite City.
Survived by her children; David(Carol) Harrison of Baltimore, Maryland, Daniel Wm. Harrison of Tupelo, Mississippi, John(Gina) Harrison of Halethorpe Maryland, and Mary L.(Timothy)Robertson of Granite City. 18 Grand-children and many great grandchildren.
Preceded by her husband Louis C. Wood and daughter Ruth Weaver.
Graveside service Friday July 9, 2021 Wanda Cemetery South Roxana, IL 10:30 am. Rev. Daniel Wilson officiating.
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City.